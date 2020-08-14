PALMORE, Donald "Ducky" Nelson Sr., 75, of Ashland, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas B. Palmore Sr. and Violet Ann Palmore; and siblings, Thomas B. Palmore Jr., Earl Palmore, Roberta Major, Eugenia Cecil and Frank Palmore. Ducky was the owner and operator of Palmore and Smithson Inc. He was a longtime fan of racing, former sponsor and owner of racing vehicles. Ducky was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time on his boat. He is survived by his children, Donald "Do" Palmore Jr., Lee Ann Schools (Larry), William Palmore (Kelley) and Gay Nell McFarland (Jay); grandchildren, Trey Palmore, Tyler Palmore, Zach Edwards, Taylor Koontz, Taylor Ann Schools, Frederick Schools, Samantha Thornhill, Seth Stanley, Jalyn McFarland, Morgan Palmore, Madison Palmore and Mallory Palmore; great-grandchildren, James Koontz, Georgia Edwards, Sailor Thornhill and Bentley Stanley; siblings, Bobby Palmore, Janet Carson and Francis Hodson; and his morning friends at McDonald's. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va. 23069. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, RMHC of Richmond, Virginia, Inc., 2330 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.