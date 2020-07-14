PARKER, Anthony "Meatloaf," age 47, of Richmond, departed this life July 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Wilhelmina Parker. He is survived by five children; his father, Willie Terry (Cheryl); three sisters, Stacey Saunders (LaNorris) and Keyonte and Cheredda Terry; two brothers, Detric Parker and Christopher Terry; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. The governor's guidance on attendance applies. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.
