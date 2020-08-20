PARKER, Ethel Jackson, 98, of Henrico, entered eternal rest in the morning of August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Luther Parker Sr.; son, Dudley Luther Parker Jr.; and three brothers, John Jr., Wilbur Sr. and Ramon Sr. Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Parker Wright; son, DaRon Jackson Parker Sr. (Maria); three grandchildren, Marwin Armand Wright, Tisa Parker Brooks (Aaron) and Da Ron "D. J." Jackson Parker Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Laila, Myles and Tison Brooks; two stepgrandchildren, Victoria Pimble and Donald Haynes and their children, Cecilio, Sadajuia, Elijah, Jamari, Nehemiah and Andrew John Jr.; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank caregivers, Wallyne Jefferson, Zorater Miles and Denise Mason for their dedicated services. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, August 21, from 3 until 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 10 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 3501 N. Hopkins Road. Please follow COVID-19 guidelines. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
