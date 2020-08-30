PARSADANOV, Irina Aramovna, 82, of Henrico, Va., passed away on August 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nikolai Nersessov; parents, Aram and Antonina Parsadanov; and brother, Vladmir Parsadanov. She is survived by her son, Sergei Nersessov and his wife; daughter, Soussanna Arnold and her husband; her five grandchildren and their families, as well as her nieces and nephews. Irina was a beloved mother and grandmother, who shared her love of music with her family and countless students throughout her life. The family will be honoring her with a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her name to the Richmond Symphony. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
