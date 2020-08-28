PAUL, James William, 73, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Linda; daughters, Michele Bates (Brandon) of Greenwood, S.C. and Edie Collins (Craig) of Midlothian; brothers, Raymond (Kay) and Rick (Cheryl) Paul of Charleston, S.C.; and sister, Patsy Guaneri (Tony) of Asheville, N.C. Jim is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Morgan and Taylor Bates and Even and Yossi Collins; numerous nieces, nephews and devoted friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Juanita Paul. Born and raised in South Carolina, Jim attended The Citadel. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and Gamecocks fan and enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. Memorial service information to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to FeedMore or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
PAUL, JAMES
