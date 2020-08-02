PAYNE, Juanita Christine Taylor, of Powhatan, departed this life July 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Thomas Payne; three devoted children, Angela "Cotton" (Timothy) Wilkins, William "Nick," Thomas Jr. "Poopsie"; three grandchildren, Nicole Payne, Lanita (Ray) Gonzalez, Minique Varela; two stepgrandchildren, Jermaine Watson, Josalyn Wilkins; great-grandchildren, Sakai, Ixel, Emilio; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jordan; three brothers, William Taylor (Gayzelle), Elmore Taylor (Elaine), James Taylor (Ernestine); two sisters, Geraldine (Walter) Johnson, Irene Taylor; a host of caring nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, among them devoted sister-in-law and friend, Cynthia Evans. Her remains rest with Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where family will receive friends on Monday, August 3, 2020, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home. Rev. Stanley Ward, Pastor. Rev. Warren Lewis officiating. Interment Saint James Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
