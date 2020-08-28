PAYNE, Lucille Rozela Johnson, 100, of Seattle, Wash., formerly of Manakin-Sabot, Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, August 15, 2020. She is survived by her children, Gwendolyn, Carolyn, Adrian and Alton; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
PAYNE, LUCILLE