PEARSON, Robert W. "Bob," 92, of North Chesterfield, formerly of Waynesboro, Va., widower of Margaret J. Pearson, passed away peacefully August 5, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Karen P. Lamb of N. Chesterfield and Robin W. Pearson of Hanover, Va.; and one brother, Melvin Pearson (Maryann) of Mount Airy, Md. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Joeleen; his son, Robert Keith Pearson; a brother, Clarence Pearson; and two sisters, Edith Akenson and June Patterson. Bob was a retired SCPO in the U.S. Navy. He served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He also served as the C.O. for the U.S. Naval Reserve Training Facility in Fishersville, Va., in the early 1960s. Bob was born and raised in Richmond and moved with his wife and children to Waynesboro, Va., in 1962. Bob has many, many friends in the Augusta County area and will always be remembered for his ready smile, love of animals, gentle disposition and willingness to help anyone who was in need. Bob was a loving father, husband and friend to everyone. Due to COVID, a private burial is planned with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to James River Greyhounds, Cerebral Palsy Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
Kroger relocating regional headquarters to the Richmond area from Roanoke
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…