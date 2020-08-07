PEARSON, ROBERT

PEARSON, Robert W. "Bob," 92, of North Chesterfield, formerly of Waynesboro, Va., widower of Margaret J. Pearson, passed away peacefully August 5, 2020. He is survived by two daughters, Karen P. Lamb of N. Chesterfield and Robin W. Pearson of Hanover, Va.; and one brother, Melvin Pearson (Maryann) of Mount Airy, Md. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Joeleen; his son, Robert Keith Pearson; a brother, Clarence Pearson; and two sisters, Edith Akenson and June Patterson. Bob was a retired SCPO in the U.S. Navy. He served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He also served as the C.O. for the U.S. Naval Reserve Training Facility in Fishersville, Va., in the early 1960s. Bob was born and raised in Richmond and moved with his wife and children to Waynesboro, Va., in 1962. Bob has many, many friends in the Augusta County area and will always be remembered for his ready smile, love of animals, gentle disposition and willingness to help anyone who was in need. Bob was a loving father, husband and friend to everyone. Due to COVID, a private burial is planned with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to James River Greyhounds, Cerebral Palsy Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

