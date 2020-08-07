PEMBERTON, Denis Alan, 61, of Bon Air, passed peacefully on July 30, 2020, with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Marzelle Pemberton; and his beloved Aunt Margaret. He is survived by his treasured children, Blake, 21, and Jackson, 14; as well as family and friends. Denis will be remembered for his quick wit and faster comeback, as well as his love for Bay fishing, hunting, art, cooking and his alma mater, VCU. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation toward both children, c/o Blake Pemberton, 2018 Montaigne Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. A memorial service will be held in the fall.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
Kroger relocating regional headquarters to the Richmond area from Roanoke
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…