PEMBERTON, DENIS

PEMBERTON, Denis Alan, 61, of Bon Air, passed peacefully on July 30, 2020, with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Marzelle Pemberton; and his beloved Aunt Margaret. He is survived by his treasured children, Blake, 21, and Jackson, 14; as well as family and friends. Denis will be remembered for his quick wit and faster comeback, as well as his love for Bay fishing, hunting, art, cooking and his alma mater, VCU. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation toward both children, c/o Blake Pemberton, 2018 Montaigne Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. A memorial service will be held in the fall.

