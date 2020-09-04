 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PENNY, JEAN

PENNY, JEAN

PENNY, Jean Audrey Coleman "Glaudy," 83, departed this life on August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Penny; parents, Robert and Ethel Coleman; aunt who raised her like a mother, Laura White; sisters, Julia Dark and Hazel Thompson; brother, Willis Coleman; grandson, Shawn DuVall; and cousin, Sylvia Carter Newland. She is survived by her four children, Lewis (Marcy) DuVall, Sherrie (Warren Payne) Talley, Kevin (Sharon) DuVall, Laura DuVall; sisters, Cora House, Joyce Lafoon, Essie (Henry) Penny; cousin and best friend, Janie Dean; grandchildren, Joe (Amy) DuVall, Kim Shearon, Tina (Brian) Shaffer, Devin DuVall, Justin DuVall, April Hines, Christina Pyle, Lisa Moses; great-grandchildren, Tyler DuVall, Makayla Shearon, JJ, Nate and Kaley Bray, Camden Evan, Nina Smith; cousins who she considered her grandchildren, Tracy Cifers, Amy Elliot, Natasha Slagle, Laurel and Willow Elliott, Leah Cifers; and her beloved County Seat family. In addition to working at Philip Morris for 23 years, she was a working partner who contributed to the success of the County Seat Restaurant until she retired. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jean's memory to the County Seat Restaurant, 3883 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will hold a private celebration of her life.

View online memorial

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News