PENNY, Jean Audrey Coleman "Glaudy," 83, departed this life on August 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Penny; parents, Robert and Ethel Coleman; aunt who raised her like a mother, Laura White; sisters, Julia Dark and Hazel Thompson; brother, Willis Coleman; grandson, Shawn DuVall; and cousin, Sylvia Carter Newland. She is survived by her four children, Lewis (Marcy) DuVall, Sherrie (Warren Payne) Talley, Kevin (Sharon) DuVall, Laura DuVall; sisters, Cora House, Joyce Lafoon, Essie (Henry) Penny; cousin and best friend, Janie Dean; grandchildren, Joe (Amy) DuVall, Kim Shearon, Tina (Brian) Shaffer, Devin DuVall, Justin DuVall, April Hines, Christina Pyle, Lisa Moses; great-grandchildren, Tyler DuVall, Makayla Shearon, JJ, Nate and Kaley Bray, Camden Evan, Nina Smith; cousins who she considered her grandchildren, Tracy Cifers, Amy Elliot, Natasha Slagle, Laurel and Willow Elliott, Leah Cifers; and her beloved County Seat family. In addition to working at Philip Morris for 23 years, she was a working partner who contributed to the success of the County Seat Restaurant until she retired. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Jean's memory to the County Seat Restaurant, 3883 Old Buckingham Road, Powhatan, Va. 23139. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will hold a private celebration of her life.