PERKINS, Malcolm Orlando "Mack," passed away on July 23 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Smith Perkins. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Smart; daughter, Rebecca Perkins; son, Malcolm O. Perkins Jr. and wife, Nancy Hesen Perkins; grandchildren, Kayley S. Perkins, Sydney E. Perkins and Emma N. Perkins, all of Richmond, Va. Mack was born in Fluvanna County, Va. He was a graduate of Bluefield College and earned a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Virginia Tech. After college, he worked for his uncle at Talley Neon. He spent two years with the U.S. Army, most of which was spent in Germany during the early days of the cold war. He retired from the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services with over 25 years of service. Mack and Sarah spent many happy years residing at Covenant Woods. Mack was known for his fist bump greetings and enjoyed his evening visits at Fireside. He loved visiting with the "young crowd." The family is so thankful for the Covenant Woods staff and the care and comfort they provided our dad. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Covenant Fund of Covenant Woods, 7090 Covenant Woods Dr., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Services will be private.View online memorial
