PERKINS, Susan Moss Eberly, 68, passed away on August 9, 2020. She was the wife of Eric B. Perkins; and was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh Wescott Eberly and Josephine Ann Carpenter Eberly. She is survived by her sister, Ann Eberly Wetherbee and sister's husband, James R. Wetherbee; and their children, Michele Fiala and her husband, Mike; and their children, Skyler, Christopher Moore; and his daughter, Adrianna Moore; Melissa Walker; and their sons, Russell Wetherbee and Wesley Wetherbee. Susan's sister, Ann, remembers they grew up going to our grandmother's beach cottage in Cherry Grove, S.C. It was one of Susan's favorite places! She was a good aunt and loved her nieces and nephews. She was very artistic and talented. As a teenager she would look at fashion magazines and draw patterns on newspaper to copy the clothes that she liked! She could copy anything! Pants, blouses, dresses, skirts and she even made a wool coat! She was a cat lover ever since I can remember. And she was a fabulous cook! Her husband remembers the wonderful trips to the Outer Banks, the Blue Ridge and the Caribbean. Susan enjoyed the beach, swimming and spending time on their boat. She was a member of United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 31 in Richmond, Virginia. She was a qualified USCG Auxiliary Boat Crew member and enjoyed patrols on the James and Appomattox rivers and assisting other boaters. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, in Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 11220 Nuckols Road.
