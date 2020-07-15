PERKINS, THOMAS JR. Jul 15, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PERKINS, Thomas Jr., 81, of South Boston. To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS PERKINS, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue Federico brothers convicted in brazen Chesterfield murder-for-hire plot to kill 3 Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for July 15, 2020 Obituary list for July 14, 2020 Obituary list for July 13, 2020 Obituary list for July 12, 2020 Obituary list for July 11, 2020 Cemetery Lots GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, … GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call… More Cemetery Lots