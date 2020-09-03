PERKINS, Willie "Oggie," departed this life August 31, 2020. He is survived by his loving soulmate, Jamene Cox; children, Willie Arrington, Rahquaiz Williams, Jalontia Perkins, Sadie Cox, Tonya, Ronnie, Corey, Nicole, Pamela and GeeAnne; a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews, including a devoted nephew, Randy; and a host of devoted lifelong friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m. and Monday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. Please note that the capacity for the service will be limited and masks will be required.View online memorial