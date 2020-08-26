PERRINE, Mr. William Calvert, was born September, 1937, in Winchester, Va., to William Rae and Selene Calvert Perrine. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rebecca Winston Perrine; his two sons, Philip LaR and Peter B. Perrine; and a sister, Mrs. David Altschuler. He attended the Episcopal High School, The College of William and Mary and the Univeristy of North Carolina. For a number of years he taught Latin and the classics at the College of Charleston and The University of Richmond. Before retirement, he and his wife became limners, specializing in painted techniques and restoration of painted surfaces. He loved reading, particularly Virgil and Dickens. He also loved word puzzles of all sorts. Memorial contributions may be made to Public Radio and Television.
PERRINE, WILLIAM
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIAM PERRINE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.