PERRY, Cecilia S., 86, of Richmond, became an angel on August 29, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa Beistel (Eric); sister, Mary Balsinger; two grandchildren, Kenny and Troy; two nephews, Ronnie and Joe; niece, Carolyn; five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; special friend, Lewis; and extended family. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, with interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial