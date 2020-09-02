 Skip to main content
PETTUS, Roland Frederick, age 80, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. His love and memories will remain in the hearts of daughter, Phillis O. Hardison of Sneads Ferry; sisters, Marva Harris and Bernadette T. Clark both of Richmond, Va.; brothers, Roderick Moore (Pamela), Marvin R. Tart Sr. (Harriett), Albert E. Lee Jr., Vernon A. Lee and Charles I. Lee all of Richmond, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held in North Carolina on Tuesday, September 1.

