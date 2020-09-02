PETTUS, Roland Frederick, age 80, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. His love and memories will remain in the hearts of daughter, Phillis O. Hardison of Sneads Ferry; sisters, Marva Harris and Bernadette T. Clark both of Richmond, Va.; brothers, Roderick Moore (Pamela), Marvin R. Tart Sr. (Harriett), Albert E. Lee Jr., Vernon A. Lee and Charles I. Lee all of Richmond, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held in North Carolina on Tuesday, September 1.View online memorial