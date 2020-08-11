PHILLIPS, Herman L. Jr., departed this life August 3, 2020. Herman Lee Phillips Jr. leaves to cherish his memory his children, Selina Phillips and Duncan Carter; grandchildren, Ashanti and Kwali Phillips; faithful mother, Bessie Phillips; brother, Carl W. Phillips (Ella); one uncle, three aunts, several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
As protests at Robert E. Lee statue continue, nearby residents live in constant state of unrest
-
Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are sent mail-in ballot letters with wrong information
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…