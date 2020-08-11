PHILLIPS, Herman

PHILLIPS, Herman L. Jr., departed this life August 3, 2020. Herman Lee Phillips Jr. leaves to cherish his memory his children, Selina Phillips and Duncan Carter; grandchildren, Ashanti and Kwali Phillips; faithful mother, Bessie Phillips; brother, Carl W. Phillips (Ella); one uncle, three aunts, several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.

