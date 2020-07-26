PHILLIPS, Marion "Lee," 77, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on July 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin "Dinky," Wilmer "Bulldog," James "JuJu" and Tommy. He is survived by his children, Debbie Cannon (Mike) and Ken Phillips (Traci); grandchildren, Dolan, Austin, Elizabeth, Brody and Aidan; great-grandchild, Briar; siblings, Alfred "Cotton" (Peggy), Peggy Ann Beck (Howard) and Joyce Butler; former wife and good friend, Zola. He retired from J.W. Ferguson & Son printing company after over 40 years of service. Lee was an avid golfer, Nascar fan, classic car enthusiast and Redskins fan. He truly enjoyed working in his yard and spending time at the beach. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where services will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123.View online memorial
