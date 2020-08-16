PHILLIPS, Mary Frances Baldwin, age 90, walked steadily into her "Sunrise of Tomorrow," on a beautiful Friday morning, June 12, 2020. Mary, born November 7, 1929, was a lifelong Richmond resident. She graduated from John Marshall High School. Upon graduation, she worked at the Federal Reserve Bank. Mary was a longtime volunteer for the Richmond Memorial Hospital "Candy Striper" program. Our dearly loved Mom and Nana was totally devoted to her family. Preceding Mary in death were her parents, Kearney F. Baldwin and Katherine E. Baldwin; six siblings; and husband, Garland W. Phillips, who she loved and was married to for almost 60 years. Mom loved her surviving five children, Ronald W. Phillips (Darla), Dennis R. Phillips, Susan P. Borchardt, Edwin L. Phillips (Ernst) and Robert D. Phillips; four grandchildren, Lorin M. Phillips, Michael J. Phillips (Lauren), Anna K. Borchardt and Morgan F. Borchardt; and two great-grandchildren, Ella M. Phillips and Toby W. Phillips. Mary exuded her love through such meticulous care for all. Her happiest moments were with her family and friends. She enjoyed laughter, gardening, reading, sitting on the floor playing games with grandchildren, music, the beach and good food, especially ice cream and sweets. Yellow was her favorite color. Yellow roses always delighted and brought a big smile. She took immaculate care of her home, and particularly enjoyed decorating during the holiday seasons. Holidays were magical. Mom is dearly missed by all. Mom, we think of you every day. Services were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.