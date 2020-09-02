PICOT, JULIEN JR.

PICOT, Mr. Julien Carlton Jr., 94, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was the son to the late Julien Carlton and Eulah D. Picot. He was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, Sharon Jean C. Picot; and his son, Chip Picot. Julien was a 1943 graduate of Suffolk High School. He joined and served his country in the U.S. Merchant Marines. He was accepted in University of Richmond after graduating in 1950 with a degree in Business Administration; drafted in the U.S. Army as Pvt-E-1 upon graduation; transferred to Army Audit Agency in Atlanta, married the love of his life, Sharon. Julien's civilian career finally began in Atlanta with U.S. Army Audit and Defense Contract Audit Agency/Resident Auditor at Charlotte Ordnance Missile Plant, Western Electric Complex, Newport News Shipbuilding and Langley Offices, retirement came in 1984 with self-employment as a Consultant. Julien is survived his son, Dean Picot (Gina) of Greenville, N.C.; daughter, Renee P. Gilman (Doug) of Midlothian, Va.; daughter-in-law, Tracia Howell of Chuckatuck, Va.; seven grandchildren, Tara, Chelsea, Gaby, Chandler, Kristen, Jared and Sharon Marie; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Chole and Chip. Julien loved sports, antiques, researching his ancestry and would have continued working until the day he died, if he had been able. He loved watching his westerns and many old movies. He touched many lives throughout his life. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Holly Lawn Cemetery at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sharon & Chip Picot Scholarship Fund at the Suffolk Art League, P.O. Box 1086, Suffolk, Va. 23434. Condolences may be registered at www.RWBakerFH.com.