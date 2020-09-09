PIERCE, Juanita Emory, 78, of South Chesterfield, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born in Petersburg, Virginia on June 6, 1942, to the late Robert and Virgie Jenkins. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and she retired from the Chesterfield Post Office after many years of service. Mrs. Pierce was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard Emory and Soney Pierce. She is survived by her children, Bonnie Blythe (Ronnie), Connie Lythgoe (Tommy) and Bernard G. "Buddy" Emory III; grandchildren, Ashley Tucker (Kevin), Eric Blythe and Tommy Lythgoe Jr.; great-grandchildren, Sydney Tucker, Berkley Tucker and Kevin Tucker III; and brother, Linwood "Bobby" Jenkins. The family will receive guests from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at E. Alvin Small Funeral Home. Interment in Bermuda Memorial Park will follow. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.