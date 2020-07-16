PIERCE, LINDA

PIERCE, Linda C., departed this life July 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Pierce Sr. She is survived by four daughters, Tammy Johnson (Clarence), Latanya Yeldell, Shawanda Yeldell-Lewis (Anthony Johnson) and Lalita Sylvers (Edmunds); four stepchildren, Velisa Pierce, Alisha Pierce, Charles T. Pierce Jr. and Timothy Pierce; her mother, Leila Rucker; her two sisters, Carriemae Branch and Diane Welsh; brother, Jesse Sami; sister-in-law, Akilah Sami; brother-in-law, Joseph Welsh; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, July 17, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

