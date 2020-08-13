PIKE, Elizabeth L. "Betty," 79, of Powhatan, widow of Buddy Pike, went to be with the Lord August 10, 2020. She is survived by two children, William T. Pike of Amelia, Kim Richardson of Powhatan; foster child, Sheila Hayes; many other foster, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one honorary grandchild and many devoted nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday (tonight), from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan. Services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Graceland Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 13
Visitation
Thursday, August 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy.
Powhatan, VA 23139
3215 Anderson Hwy.
Powhatan, VA 23139
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 14
Service
Friday, August 14, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Graceland Baptist Church
975 Dorset Rd.
Powhatan, Va 23139
975 Dorset Rd.
Powhatan, Va 23139
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
As protests at Robert E. Lee statue continue, nearby residents live in constant state of unrest
-
Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are sent mail-in ballot letters with wrong information
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
New restaurant where everything is $5 to open on Strawberry Street - and the bathtub is coming back