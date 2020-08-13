PIKE, ELIZABETH

PIKE, Elizabeth L. "Betty," 79, of Powhatan, widow of Buddy Pike, went to be with the Lord August 10, 2020. She is survived by two children, William T. Pike of Amelia, Kim Richardson of Powhatan; foster child, Sheila Hayes; many other foster, five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, one honorary grandchild and many devoted nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday (tonight), from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan. Services will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the Graceland Baptist Church, Powhatan. Interment church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Elizabeth Pike, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 13
Visitation
Thursday, August 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy.
Powhatan, VA 23139
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 14
Service
Friday, August 14, 2020
2:00PM
Graceland Baptist Church
975 Dorset Rd.
Powhatan, Va 23139
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags