PINCHEFSKY, ANNE

PINCHEFSKY, Anne Baughan, 87 years, of Henrico, Va., passed away August 22, 2020. Anne was preceded in death by husband, Robert Baughan; and second husband, Mark Pinchefsky; son, Bobby Baughan; brother, Jimmy O'Grady; and sister, Sheila O'Grady. She is survived by her sister, Bettye O'Grady Brown (Hugh); daughters, Cheryl Vosburg and Mary Callari; son, Mark Baughan (Odessa); grandchildren, Rhea, Angela, Mark, Richard and Chris; and much loved step and great-grandchildren. Anne retired from Allstate insurance as a receptionist, and had great pride in previously running her own business and obtaining her real estate license. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, she showed great strength in raising her children alone after the death of her first husband. Anne had a beautiful voice and delightful sense of humor; a love of singing Irish songs, dogs, swimming in the ocean and a good basketball or football game. She had a strong faith and fond memories of her time growing up at St. Joseph's Villa. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, at Riverview Cemetery, 1401 S. Randolph St. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn. Online condolences may be left at Blileys.com.

Service information

Aug 29
Graveside Service
Saturday, August 29, 2020
1:00PM
Riverview Cemetery
1401 S Randolph Street
Richmond, VA 23220
