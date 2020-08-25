PINCHEFSKY, Anne Baughan, 87 years, of Henrico, Va., passed away August 22, 2020. Anne was preceded in death by husband, Robert Baughan; and second husband, Mark Pinchefsky; son, Bobby Baughan; brother, Jimmy O'Grady; and sister, Sheila O'Grady. She is survived by her sister, Bettye O'Grady Brown (Hugh); daughters, Cheryl Vosburg and Mary Callari; son, Mark Baughan (Odessa); grandchildren, Rhea, Angela, Mark, Richard and Chris; and much loved step and great-grandchildren. Anne retired from Allstate insurance as a receptionist, and had great pride in previously running her own business and obtaining her real estate license. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, she showed great strength in raising her children alone after the death of her first husband. Anne had a beautiful voice and delightful sense of humor; a love of singing Irish songs, dogs, swimming in the ocean and a good basketball or football game. She had a strong faith and fond memories of her time growing up at St. Joseph's Villa. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, at Riverview Cemetery, 1401 S. Randolph St. The family respectfully requests that masks be worn. Online condolences may be left at Blileys.com.
Service information
1:00PM
1401 S Randolph Street
Richmond, VA 23220