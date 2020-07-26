PINCHEFSKY, Herbert, 89, passed away July 18, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn. He was born July 4, 1931, in Richmond, Va., to Samuel and Lillian Pinchefsky (Glick). He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Ann Cohen Pinchefsky; his brother, Ronald Pinchefsky; sister, Rosalie Pinchefsky Bullock; and grandson, Jason Terpenny. He is survived by his children, Marci Rochkind of Orlando, Florida, Janis Terpenny (Wally) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Steven Pinchefsky (Stacy) of Arlington, Virginia; grandchildren, Esther (Jay) Elder, Jesse (Brandi) Rochkind and Jonathan Terpenny; great-grandsons, Nate and Eli Elder and Billy Cole. He was a proud veteran, loved boating, fishing and happy hour with friends. Memorial gifts are appreciated for Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250.View online memorial
