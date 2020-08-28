PITTMAN, Emma R., departed this life August 22, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia S. Pittman and Deborah O. Pittman (Kenneth); granddaughter, Manaya Mabry; grandson, Elijah Bradley; great-grandson, Micah-Isaiah Richardson; four sisters, Ann T. Long of Norfolk, Va., Jetsie Johnson (Henry) of Hampton, Va., Jacqueline and Andrea Grant of New Haven, Ct.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and where funeral services will take place Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. with limited capacity.View online memorial