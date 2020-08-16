PITTS, Barbara Compton, passed away after battling three fractured ribs, finally succumbing to the horrible COVID-19 virus. She was preceded in death by her father, James Compton; her mother, Frances Taylor; and her husband of 67 years, Jeff Pitts. She is survived by her brother, James Compton Jr. (Nancy); her sister, Frances Smith (Wayne, deceased); her devoted baby sister, Margaret (Stuart); daughters, Trish Sullivan (Bobby) and Val Gooss (Larry); five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and her faithful border collie, Captain. Barbara grew up in Highland Park and graduated from John Marshall High School, where she was a stellar student and Sponsor of a company of the John Marshall Cadet Corps. She married Jeff shortly after graduation and started her family. Barbara loved her daughters and devoted her life to them. She stayed at home with her girls for many years then entered the world of work. Her jobs included work in a school cafeteria, at Retreat Hospital and for several medical and dental practices. Barbara was known for many things including her talents as a seamstress. She spent countless nights designing and mending ballet costumes, sewing Easter frocks, chorus and cheerleading outfits or putting the finishing touches on her custom-made Santas and quilts. Her culinary skills are legendary, especially her pies, made with a homemade crust, of course. Throughout her life, Barbara built a warm and welcoming home wherever she and Jeff lived. Their lives took them from Richmond, to Caroline County, Arizona, Texas then finally, in retirement, to Mechanicsville. In Caroline, Barbara spent summers canning fresh vegetables from the garden and making homemade preserves and pickles. In Arizona, she embraced the beauty of the desert and learned more about the history and culture than most permanent residents. In her beloved Austin, Texas, she made life-long friends, including her dear friend Jan. She developed a deep love for all things Texas, especially Salt Lick BBQ and Texas bluebonnets. After returning to Virginia to be close to family, Barbara volunteered at the Pamunkey Regional Library. She was an active member in the Friends of the Mechanicsville Library organization and was recognized for her dedicated service. She also became a regular fixture at the gym. She and her "gym buddies" have been together for nearly two decades working out and enjoying a close friendship. In recent years, Barbara frequently traveled to the Outer Banks with her daughters, granddaughter and great-granddaughter and with "the Debbie's." Many tales can be told of shenanigans that transpired during those trips, but she will take those with her to protect the not so innocent. She grew to love the unspoiled beauty of OBX and loved sitting under an umbrella watching the ocean while sipping a Bud Light Lime and reading. At 86, she was still quite a fashionista, sporting boots and leggings with all of the style and pizzazz of a 30-year old. She would often say that she didn't want to look like a frumpy old lady. Just days before she passed, when she was on the way to the emergency room, she asked to change her shirt because she thought it was tacky. Barbara should be remembered for many things and for many great memories but mostly for how she deeply understood the importance of family and friendship. She always took time to reach out to friends and family near and far. Nothing made her happier than being around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them all fiercely. Those of us who knew her, are all better for it. She truly defines a life well lived. While there is no memorial service planned at this time, we encourage you to celebrate her life in your own way. Please consider making a donation in her honor to the Friends of the Mechanicsville Library, 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
PITTS, BARBARA
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of BARBARA PITTS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.