PLEASANT, ROGER

PLEASANT, Mr. Roger Lloyd, 73, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John Pleasant Jr.; mother, Cora Burton Goode; brother, John III; and twin brother, Robert Pleasant. He leaves to mourn his brother, James "Larry"; aunts, Rosa Pleasant Tyler and Jessie King; uncle, Henry Pleasant; niece, Coetina; devoted cousin and caretaker, Celestine Cox; devoted friend, Gilda; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at First Antioch Baptist Church, 3920 Maidens Rd., Powhatan, Va. Rev. Gerald Duncan officiating. Arrangements by Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
