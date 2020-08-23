PLUMMER, Mrs. Roberta, age 93, formerly of Richmond, departed this life August 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Plummer; and daughter, Janice Allen. She is survived by her children, Jean Plummer, Rhonda Plummer and James Plummer; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Middleton, Zenobia Scott; and brother, Joseph White; including a host of nieces and nephews along with many friends. Roberta was loving mother and grandmother. A caring sister and a great-aunt. Our mother truly was a devoted servant of Jehovah and a follower of Jesus Christ. We all deeply love her. for condolences, Roberta Plummer's memorial may be found online at: http://www.never-gone.com/memorials/RobertaPlummer.View online memorial
PLUMMER, ROBERTA
To plant a tree in memory of ROBERTA PLUMMER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.