POTTER, Betty Wills, 81, of Yorktown, Virginia, passed away on August 28, 2020. She was a native of Suffolk and a lifelong resident of Richmond and the Peninsula. Betty was the wife of the late Ted W. Potter. She is survived by daughters, Betsy McBee (Steve) and Kristen Nelson (Jeff); son, Wade Potter (Brenda); grandchildren, Jennifer Moheiser, Heather Stauder (Brian), Kate O'Brien, Shelby Mitchell, Brandon Potter (Lauren), Sydney and Kaleb Nelson, Cory Blount (Chris) and Dulcy Miller (Shawn); great-grandchildren, Stephen and Thomas Moheiser, Eve and Nate Stauder, Brayden and Cooper Blount, Weston Miller and Bodhi Potter. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Peninsula Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please see www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video for live-streaming. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Diabetes Foundation, American Heart Association, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Va. 23601.
POTTER, Betty Wills
View online memorial