POTTER, Brenda Suits, 58, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Born in Hampton, she was a longtime Peninsula resident until recently relocating to Charles City. Always positive and upbeat, her main focus was her faith, her family and her friends. She had a wonderful spirit and was always smiling, even in the face of her illness, her only complaint was the physical limitation that it caused. Brenda loved camping, her favorite place being Ed Allen's Campground, and the friends she made there. She also loved the beach, whether in Hatteras or the family cottage in Kill Devil Hills. She enjoyed life and having a good time. When she was no longer able to be with her friends physically, she turned to Facebook to keep connected. She had an infectious personality and was a very accepting person; she never met a stranger. Preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mildred Suits; and her sister, Carol Bristow; survivors include her husband, Wade Potter; two daughters, Cory Blount and husband, Chris and Dulcy Miller and husband, Shawn; a son, Brandon Potter and wife, Lauren; four grandsons who were her passion, Brayden and Cooper Blount, Weston Miller and Bodhi Potter; two brothers, Tom Suits and Donny Suits and wife, Donna; and her beloved lab, Molly, who was always by her side. Brenda will also be missed by her countless friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday, September 9. Friends may watch the service live streamed on the Facebook page of R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. The family will hold a public celebration of Brenda's life at a later date. The family asks that memorials be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by visiting www.lls.org. Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.