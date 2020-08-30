POWELL, ARNELL JR.

POWELL, Arnell R. Jr., of Richmond, better known as Hakeem Muhammed, joined the ancestral realm August 24, 2020. He was born September 15, 1949, in Buckingham County, to Pearl Baker Powell and the late Arnell Rufus Powell Sr. He graduated from Armstrong High School and was a former City of Richmond police officer. He was also a well-known business owner in central Virginia with his salon, Hair Tech for over 30 years. He served faithfully as the Secretary at Muhammad's Temple No. 24, where he dedicated himself to serving his community and people. He was a beloved husband, father and role model. Surviving are his wife, Brenda; mother, Pearl Powell; five children, seven grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment private. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
