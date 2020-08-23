POWELL, Margaret Linda, 71, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 20, 2020, after many years of health issues. Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, reluctantly bid farewell to this life. Linda, better known as Maw-Maw, made this world a better place by her love for everyone she met. She had a tender heart for all those who were hurting and less fortunate. She loved all things Mickey Mouse, Dale Earnhardt, casino gambling and family. If you were in her presence you never left hungry. She retired from Coca-Cola in 2001 after 20 years of service. She enjoyed a second retirement from City of Hopewell in 2007 after five years of service. She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Violet Jones; father, Ira Lee Whitmore Sr.; sister, Janet Ann Moss; and brother, Ira Lee Whitmore Jr. She is survived by her loving, devoted and selfless caretaker, best friend and husband of 20 years, Kenny Powell; daughter, Tammy Kirby (Frank); son, Karl Riddle Jr. (Ann); stepdaughters, Amber Sheffield (selfless caretaker) (Jeff), Erica Moseley (Kirk), Amy Paul (Erik); 14 grandchildren, Christopher, Grayson, Kasey, Hannah, Bradley, Bailey, Ashlynn, Grace, Hailey, Hunter, Tanner, Liberty, Landon, Koa; great-grandchild, Landon; sister, Emily Cox (Junior); brother-in-law, Mike Moss; stepbrother, Raymond Puffenbarger (Carol); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. We extend our deepest gratitude to Kindred Hospice for their support in our hours of need. Visitation will be held on August 22, 2020, 4 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Road. Please join the family for a celebration of her life on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service. A reception will be held after at the home of Tammy and Scott Gibson.
