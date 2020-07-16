PREDDY, WILLIS

PREDDY, Willis Alvin, 90, of Henrico, passed away July 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlean Vaughan Preddy. He is survived by his son, Willis A. Preddy Jr. (Janet); granddaughter, Dr. Teresa P. DiBello (Angelo); great-grandson, Alexander DiBello; and three stepchildren, Larry, Cheryl and Brenda. Funeral services are private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WILLIS PREDDY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.