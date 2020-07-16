PREDDY, Willis Alvin, 90, of Henrico, passed away July 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlean Vaughan Preddy. He is survived by his son, Willis A. Preddy Jr. (Janet); granddaughter, Dr. Teresa P. DiBello (Angelo); great-grandson, Alexander DiBello; and three stepchildren, Larry, Cheryl and Brenda. Funeral services are private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…