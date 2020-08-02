PRESTI, Ellen Marie, 78, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George J. and Angelina Presti; son, Albert George; sister, Theresa Presti. She is survived by her son, James "Jimmy" Fadool (Sherri); grandchildren, Wes, Cathleen, Allie, Brian; great-grandchildren, Myra, Willow; siblings, Tom (Diane), Mary Ann (Tommy), Peter (Angel), Lilly; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ellen was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her "universe." She cherished her dogs. She retired from Suntrust bank after 30-plus years of service, where she was involved in many community service opportunities and received numerous awards for her service. After her retirement from Suntrust, she opened her home to several foster children and also worked for Capital One. She had resided at Little Sisters of the Poor for the past six years. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. where a Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ellen's memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Her service will be livestreamed at blileys.com/Obituaries/TributeWall and https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9240369.View online memorial
