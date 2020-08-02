PRICE-GUNDLACH, Mrs. Elizabeth Anne, 54, Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on July 28, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, Mark R. Gundlach; two daughters, Kirby Frances and Sarah Bridget. Online condolences maybe be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.

