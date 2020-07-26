PRILLAMAN, Henry Allen "Al," age 72, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away on July 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Al was born to Mr. Henry Nicholas Prillaman Jr. and Mrs. Mary Ann Biggs Prillaman Pohler, November 28, 1947, in Roanoke, Virginia. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Virginia in 1966 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lynchburg University in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1970. He married Challis Fox Prillaman in 1975. Together they raised two children in Hermitage, Tennessee. He leaves as his legacy his children, Challis Erin Prillaman Greggs (Mitchell) and Nicholas Allen Prillaman (Allison); his grandchildren, Challis Rebecca Greggs, David Henry Greggs, Walker Allen Prillaman and Henry Bonds Prillaman. He also leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Beth Prillaman Witt of Richmond, Va. Al was a dedicated employee at Aladdin Temp Rite for 37 years and retired in 2013. During his life, he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, walking his dogs, dancing, music, running and drawing. His family remembers him as a lighthearted spirit full of compassion for life and a faithful servant who loved the Lord throughout his lifetime. "Do not mourn for me for I shall sleep Until, you pass my way. Then we shall cross together in the morning sun. Lift, transcend to the cosmos. Amen" Written by Henry Allen Prillaman, 1979 In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Veranda Ministries, http://www.theverandaministries.org./html.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
-
With Chesterfield divided over school reopening options, School Board votes for virtual learning
-
Monument Avenue residents refile lawsuit challenging removal of Lee statue