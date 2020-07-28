PRIMMER, Jeffress Craddock, 75, of Powhatan, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born in New York on June 12, 1945, to the late Jeffress and Greta Craddock. Mrs. Primmer graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1963 and Virginia Commonwealth University in 1967, and retired from the Virginia Employment Commission after 42 years of service. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Richard D. Primmer; Richard's children, Richard D. Primmer Jr. (Mary Beth) and Robert D. Primmer (Amy) and their families; and many other loving family members and friends. Private interment will take place in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg at a later date. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
