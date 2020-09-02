PROFFITT, Beverly Ann, died peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Atkins and Edward Randolph Proffitt; her nephew, Edward Randolph Proffitt Jr.; and her cousins, Ann, Jack, Sarah and Bob. Beverly was born November 14, 1932, to Dr. John Atkins Proffitt and Lucille Gilman Proffitt. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, she attended Pan American Business School, where she fell in love with administrative work. She worked at Richmond Paper Company before starting at Mercer Rug and Carpet Cleaning in 1962, where she worked until 2012. A devoted daughter, she cared for her mother until her death in 1977. As a lifelong member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, she could be found every Sunday on her usual pew or listening to the service on the radio at home and she was active in Church Circle until she could no longer attend. She loved traveling (especially with her friends, Dot and Mary Margaret), going to Virginia Beach, socializing with many friends and caring for the various dogs she had over her lifetime. She is survived by her five nieces, Pamela McElrath (John), Susan Powell (Dr. C.L. Powell Jr.), Myrna Janzen, Belinda Ware and Tiffany Allen (David); as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Westminster Canterbury, in particular to those on the third floor of Parsons Health Care where she resided since 2016. Your comfort, care and kindness will be long remembered. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Graveside will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1627 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220.