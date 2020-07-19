PRUDEN, Michael Glenn, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Edith Pruden; brother, Nelson Pruden; father-in-law, Robert Humphrey; and sister-in-law, Karen Humphrey. Glenn is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie Pruden; his son, Jason Pruden (Anne); daughters, Jessica Swaringen (Sam) and Laura Samper (Victor); grandchildren, Reagan, Reese, Noah, Elle and Adeline; brothers, Eston (Estelle), Buddy (Pat), Robert (Pam); sister, Carolyn Worden (Jay); mother-in-law, Winnie Humphrey; brother-in-law, David Humphrey (Nancy); along with many nieces and nephews. Glenn was with the University of Richmond for 41 years, serving in many capacities related to people and food. He served most recently as the Director of Residential Dining and was also involved in numerous community events and national organizations. Most importantly, he was a kind, dedicated man who loved God and his family. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at West End Presbyterian Church, 9008 Quioccasin Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Food Pantry at West End Presbyterian Church.View online memorial
