PULLEY, Martha Ray Beacham, a former teacher, health care advocate and state official appointed by two governors, died August 4, 2020, at Spring Arbor Richmond, where she had lived since 2017. Ms. Pulley was born on February 6, 1945, in Norfolk, a daughter of the late Martha Dave Vaughan Beacham and Shelton Ray Beacham. She was a graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk and Old Dominion University. She began her career as a public school teacher in Norfolk before moving to the Richmond area, where she taught social studies at Providence Middle School, encouraging her students to become informed and responsible citizens. Ms. Pulley was an active member of the Education Association of Norfolk and later the Virginia Education Association and its political arm (V-PAC), organizing and advocating for teachers and schools at the local and state levels. She joined state government as director of policy for former lieutenant governor Richard J. Davis Jr., before being named as special assistant for policy at the new state Medicaid agency (DMAS). In 1988, Ms. Pulley became the first executive director of the Virginia Association for Home Care, where she was a leader in the development of the nascent industry. In 2002, she was appointed to the staff of Gov. Mark R. Warner, where she led training and coordination for the Community Emergency Response Team, the state disaster response and recovery network. In 2006, she became a special advisor for health care under Gov. Timothy M. Kaine. Ms. Pulley loved music, from classical to jazz to the roots music of her favorite Richmond band The 'Taters. She was a voracious and discerning reader with a critic's eye who was never without a stack of library books. She was proud of her Outer Banks, North Carolina heritage, and loved spending time at her family cottage on Currituck Sound in Duck, which she often shared with her wide circle of friends. She took great joy in and was especially proud of her "Grands," as she called her stepgrandchildren. In addition to her parents, Ms. Pulley was predeceased by a stepdaughter, Jennifer Brandon Burkhardt. Survivors include a sister, Deanna Beacham of Mechanicsville (Chick Barrett); a stepdaughter, Carrie Pulley Rott (Phillip) of Chester; six stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandsons. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of Richmond Public Library, 101 East Franklin Street, Richmond, Va. 23219. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
