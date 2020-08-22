PURCELL, Gay Hudson, 96, beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away on August 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Purcell; her parents, Howard and Lucy Hudson; her brother, Bill Hudson; and her sister, Mary Frances Halligan. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Betty Branum and her husband, Ken; her son, Jack Purcell and his wife, Jackie; her daughter, Peggy McNeely and her husband, Bryan; four grandchildren, Scott Purcell and his wife, Tawna, Lauren Purcell Hurst and her husband, Greg, Megan McNeely Morris and her husband, Ray and Kelly McNeely; six great-grandchildren, Clara Purcell, Calvin Purcell, Olivia Hurst, Natalie Hurst, Liam Morris and Luke Morris; her sister, Lucia Hudson; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and a very special friend, Judy Stubbs. Gay grew up in Covington, Va., and Waynesboro, Va., and graduated from Covington High School in 1942. She attended Virginia Baptist Nursing School in Lynchburg and received her RN in 1945. In 1946, she married John Purcell from Richmond and they had 62 wonderful, loving years together before John passed away in 2008. Her nursing career spanned the Labor and Delivery unit at MCV and the Orthopedic unit at the VA Hospital. She retired from nursing in 1967. Gay, along with John, was very active in her fellowship at Bethany Christian Church and later on at New Life United Methodist Church. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and had a special place in her heart for each of them. We will always remember her for her compassion, her acceptance and her grace towards all of her family and friends. She was always able to encounter life with a positive attitude and a smile in her pocket. Due to COVID-19, the family decided not to have a memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bethany Christian Church Endowment Fund or New Life United Methodist Church.