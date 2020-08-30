PURDIE, Mavis Lacks, 93, of Richmond, passed away August 27, 2020. She is survived by her brother, James F. Lacks; two nephews, Christopher Lacks and Clifton Lacks Jr.; and two nieces, Cheryl Sundstom and Brenda Tingle. The family wishes to thank her special caregivers at Transitional Home and her friends at Clover Hill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will follow at 12 noon in Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St.View online memorial