PURYEAR, Robert Oliver Jr., passed away on September 2, 2020, two weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bessie (Barlow) Puryear. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Hazel Puryear; five children, Susan Forthuber (Doug), Dana Wilson (John), Robyn Puryear, Amy Gledhill and Rob Puryear (Kristin); and 10 grandchildren. Born in Richmond, Va., Bob graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Virginia Tech School of Engineering. He began his career as a planner for Henrico County, leaving that position to serve as Town Manager in South Hill, Va. He returned to the Glen Allen area to continue his engineering career, ultimately forming the Bodie, Taylor & Puryear engineering firm. Following retirement, Bob worked as a consultant well into his 80s, keeping his body active and his mind sharp. He was a networker and moved many projects along because of his relationships with a diverse group of people. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Later, he took great joy in obtaining his private pilot license and flying his Cessna 152 out of the Hanover County Airport. A man of great faith, Bob and Hazel were 60-year members of Laurel Park United Methodist Church, where they formed cherished friendships. After faith came family and he was so proud of the accomplishments and character of his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. Pop always had words of advice and encouragement for his grandkids. And there was always a spot next to him to watch Washington Nationals baseball and Hokies football and basketball. Bob often said that his greatest joy was knowing that his five children and their spouses genuinely all enjoy each other's company and love and support one another. Sincere gratitude is extended to the staff at Westminster Canterbury who provided loving care for Bob. Due to COVID-19, burial will be private. Anyone who wishes to make a contribution in Bob's memory may consider the Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227 or a charity of your choice. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.