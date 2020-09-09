Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

QUARLES, Terence T. Sr., 56, of Richmond, died September 3, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Teresa L. Quarles; two daughters, Chante and Loretta Quarles; son, Terence T. Quarles Jr.; mother, Alma Quarles; two brothers, Royall III and Cornelius (Andrea) Quarles; nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, George and Ruby Wells; sister-in-law, Teamera Wells-Lee (Kenny); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A walk through visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 11. Rev. Arlene Wimbush officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.