QUARLES, Terence T. Sr., 56, of Richmond, died September 3, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Teresa L. Quarles; two daughters, Chante and Loretta Quarles; son, Terence T. Quarles Jr.; mother, Alma Quarles; two brothers, Royall III and Cornelius (Andrea) Quarles; nieces and nephews; father and mother-in-law, George and Ruby Wells; sister-in-law, Teamera Wells-Lee (Kenny); other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A walk through visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 11. Rev. Arlene Wimbush officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.
QUARLES, TERENCE