RAMEY, JENIFER "JENNY"

RAMEY, Jennifer "Jenny" Malone Simpson, age 52, of Richmond, Virginia, loving and beloved wife of John Mason Ramey III, passed away on July 9, 2020. Jenny was born on September 9, 1967, to Captain John Drury Simpson Jr. (U.S.N.) and Sally Williams Simpson of Atlanta, Georgia, in Cashiers, N.C. She was predeceased by her parents; her grandparents, John Drury Simpson and Charlotte Wedel Simpson and Brevard Springs Williams and Lucille Williams, all of Atlanta; and devoted uncle, Dr. Peter Wilcox Brown of Richmond. Jenny is survived by her husband, John; her treasured and beloved daughters, Midshipman Sally Hamilton Johnson (U.S. Naval Academy), Alice Day Johnson, Mary Malone Drury Johnson and Charlotte Fitzpatrick Johnson; and her beloved stepchildren, Caroline Griffin Ramey and John Mason Ramey IV; her stepmother, Judy Beck Simpson; her in-laws, John Mason Ramey Jr. and Faye DiGiulian and Susan Priscilla Jones; and her sister-in-law, Molly Ratchford Ramey (Randy). Also surviving Jenny are her devoted aunt/mother, Judy Simpson Brown; cousins/sisters, Dr. Charlotte Brown Woodfin (Jack), Francine Brown Sundin (Burton) and Elizabeth Brown Peay (Robby); aunt, Constance Simpson Lankford; and many cousins, Anna Charlotte, Eliza Wilcox, Margaret Louise and John Howlett Woodfin, Perter Wilcox Brown, Ivey Randolph, Sarah Claiborne and Caroline Gregory Mathews, Emma Wilcox, Robert Avery and James Gordon Peay and Frank Edward Lankford III. Jenny graduated from Mary Baldwin College in 1989 and soon thereafter began her career in non-profit development at the National Wildlife Foundation in Washington, D.C. She later joined the American Red Cross, also in Washington, as a Planned Giving Officer and Senior Planned Giving Officer, where she remained for more than 20 years. Jenny was a compassionate, loving and wonderful mother and wife to her children, stepchildren and husband, and was dedicated and devoted to her innumerable friends. Her genuine love for all and her beautiful spirit radiated from Jenny and touched everyone she met. Jenny will be deeply missed by all of us, but she will never be forgotten. A memorial service for Jenny will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia. If you are so inclined, contributions in Jenny's name can be made to Geneva Glen Camp, P.O. Box 248, Indian Hills, Colo. 80454, or the American Red Cross.View online memorial
