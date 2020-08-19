RANDOLPH, Ella B., departed this life August 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Beasley (Clarence); son, John Randolph Sr. (Linda); sister, Ann Wingfield; two brothers, Earl Trimmer and Clarence Jefferson; brother-in-law, Ryland Randolph; 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ELLA RANDOLPH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.