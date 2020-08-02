RANDOLPH, Ethel Bernice, 82, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Arties; parents, William Hopkins Sr. and Annie Johnson; sister, Ingrid Anderson. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Sherman Randolph; children, Raymond Arties Jr. (Marie), Louise Parham, Ramona Arties, Shacquelyn McCormick, Ellen Mosby (Ronald), Andrea Arties-Burke (Kevin), Clyde Randolph, Sheldon Randolph and Darius Randolph; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brother, William Hopkins Jr. (Jean); devoted friend, Thelma Gregory; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…