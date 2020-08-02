RANDOLPH, ETHEL

RANDOLPH, Ethel Bernice, 82, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life July 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher Arties; parents, William Hopkins Sr. and Annie Johnson; sister, Ingrid Anderson. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving husband, Sherman Randolph; children, Raymond Arties Jr. (Marie), Louise Parham, Ramona Arties, Shacquelyn McCormick, Ellen Mosby (Ronald), Andrea Arties-Burke (Kevin), Clyde Randolph, Sheldon Randolph and Darius Randolph; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brother, William Hopkins Jr. (Jean); devoted friend, Thelma Gregory; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the March Funeral Home Chapel. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ETHEL RANDOLPH as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.