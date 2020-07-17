RATCLIFF, Roxanna Clark, born in Halifax, N.C., on July 11, 1938, to the late Howard and Mitty Clark. She entered eternal rest on July 12, 2020, in Hopewell, Va. She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Donald Clark of Chattanooga, Tenn.; daughter, Deborah Taylor (Larry) of Chesterfield, Va.; son, Steve Pittman of Chesapeake, Va.; granddaughters, La 'Tisha Taylor of Chesterfield, Va. and Kristina Taylor of Oxon Hill, Md.; grandson, Stephon Lewis of New Orleans, La.; great-granddaughter, Olivia Dabney of Chesterfield, Va. Preceded her in death lifetime love of 41 years, Raymond Wilson, Hampton, Va. The family of Roxanna Clark Ratliff would like to express sincerest gratitude for the many acts of kindness, prayers, words of comfort and generosity extended during this difficult time. May the love of God be a continuous blessing unto you. Per request of the family all funeral arrangements will be private. Professional services entrusted to Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., Richmond, Va. 23224.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…